Family, friends honor Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Jennifer Chavis at funeral in SW Houston

Deputy Chavis was killed in a deadly crash involving an accused drunk driver on Beltway 8 on April 2

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Family, friends prepare to honor Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Jennifer Chavis at funeral in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Funeral services for Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Jennifer Chavis were held Wednesday at the Fountain of Praise Church located at 13950 Hillcroft Avenue.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Deputy Chavis, 32, was responding to reports of a driver who fled the scene of a crash while allegedly intoxicated. While she waited to attempt a traffic stop, the driver rear-ended her while inside the patrol unit, which burst into flames.

Chavis died at the scene, and the driver was taken into custody.

An army veteran, Chavis leaves behind a husband, 4-year-old child, and an 11-year-old nephew.

Chavis was sworn in as a Harris County Constable Precinct 7 deputy on November 20, 2020, and was assigned to the Toll Road Division.

