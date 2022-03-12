Mutton bustin’ champ wants to be a chef when he grows up

HOUSTON – Undoubtedly the cutest event held at RodeoHouston, mutton bustin’ invites budding cowgirls and cowboys between the ages of 5 and 6 and weighing less than 55 pounds to climb atop a wooly sheep and hang on for the ride of their life. At the end of the run, the brave kiddos are swept up by bullfighters as a rapt audience breaks into thundering applause. It’s wholesome, it’s adorable and oh so Texas.

Watch all of Friday’s adorable competitors in the video at the top of the page.

Beau Solar, 6, of Houston walked away Friday’s champion. He attributed his win to solid technique -- He wrapped his legs around the sheep and held on tight. Solar said he wants to be a chef when he grows up.

Watch Solar’s winning ride in the video below.

While mutton bustin’ inside NRG Stadium requires advance registration, which has already closed, the activity runs continuously at the mutton bustin’ arena in The Junction. Parents can register their child on the day they arrive. Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis at a cost of $15 per ride. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com.

You can watch all the rodeo and Mutton Bustin’ action on-air and online here.

