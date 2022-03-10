Mutton Bustin’ winner rode on her dad’s back to practice

Undoubtedly the cutest event held at RodeoHouston, mutton bustin’ invites budding cowgirls and cowboys between the ages of 5 and 6 and weighing less than 55 pounds to climb atop a wooly sheep and hang on for the ride of their life. At the end of the run, the brave kiddos are swept up by bullfighters as a rapt audience breaks into thundering applause.

Watch Wednesday’s adorable competitors in the video at the top of the page.

Brooke Schmidt, 5, of Huffman, Texas walked away Wednesday’s champion. Schmidt attributes her win in part to technique, she held on tight, and lots of practice. Her father pretended to be a sheep and the let the little rough rider in training practice ahead of her RodeoHouston debut. Watch Schmidt’s winning ride in the video below.

While mutton bustin’ inside NRG Stadium requires advance registration, which has already closed, the activity runs continuously at the mutton bustin’ arena in The Junction. Parents can register their child on the day they arrive. Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis at a cost of $15 per ride. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com.

You can watch all the rodeo and Mutton Bustin’ action on-air and online here.

