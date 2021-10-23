Cloudy icon
VIDEOS: See Astros ALCS celebrations break out across Houston

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Watch what happened at Kirby Ice House the moment the Astros won the ALCS.
HOUSTON – Watch the celebrations begin after the Astros’ 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox to win the ALCS.

See fans celebrate with Rose-Ann Aragon outside Minute Maid Park following the ALCS win over Boston..
KPRC 2's Vanessa Richardson speaks with fans outside an Academy store in Houston after the Astros' win over Boston to win the ALCS.
Watch what happened at Kirby Ice House the moment the Astros won the ALCS.
See the celebrations outside Minute Maid Park after the Astros won the ALCS.
