Judge reveals YES Prep shooting suspect’s alleged real target; These are the bond conditions set for Dexter Kelsey

HOUSTON – A judge alleged Sunday that Dexter Kelsey, the suspect in Friday’s shooting at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, did not intend to target the principal of the school, Eric Espinoza.

The judge said he intended to shoot a female staff member he had a grudge with since 2015.

Kelsey did not appear in court Sunday morning, citing medical reasons, court documents show. A mental health order was issued from the court for Kelsey.

Although Kelsey was absent, the judge announced a $5 million bond for aggravated assault of a public servant and an additional $250,000 for discharging a firearm toward a building.

Bond conditions for Kelsey include the following: