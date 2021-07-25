Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson expected to report to training camp Sunday, NFL sources confirm

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to report to the Texans training camp Sunday, an NFL source confirmed.

If Watson does not report, he could incur a $50,000 fine for every day he misses camp, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Watson is undergoing COVID-19 testing as part of the camp entry process, though his stance about the organization and desire to be traded remains unchanged, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said.

Watson’s future with the team is unclear after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them.

Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the NFL said the organization had no set timeline for its investigation into whether Watson violated the League’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Ad

“Every review is different with its own set of issues and facts,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told KPRC 2.

Earlier in July, Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin said the NFL has not yet interviewed his client.

“Not unusual at all for it to take this long,” Hardin told KPRC 2. “Remember, there are 22 women making allegations, and they all need to be talked to, whether they have made formal complaints themselves.”

Back in March, Watson denied the allegations and said in a statement he “never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

In September 2020, Watson signed a four-year contract extension worth nearly $160 million. Unhappy with the team’s direction, he requested a trade in January 2021.

Ad

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE: