5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, July 1

Former President Donald Trump, left, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, visit an unfinished section of border wall, in Pharr, Texas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Here are things to know for Thursday, July 1:

1. Donald Trump visits Texas to tour ‘unfinished border wall’ on U.S.-Mexico border with Gov. Greg Abbott

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday joined Texas’ top state leaders at the U.S.-Mexico border to slam the Biden administration’s immigration policies during a visit to the “unfinished border wall.”

Trump, who made immigration restrictions and border security a staple of his administration, applauded Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to construct a state-funded border wall, while pushing for a return to the hardline immigration policies, that he implemented during his presidency. Trump also reiterated his endorsement of Abbott for reelection while speaking with reporters.

“We have an open, really dangerous border,” Trump said during a news conference at the Department of Public Safety’s Weslaco headquarters. “We better go back fast.”

2. Man accused of shooting ex-wife 4 times before custody hearing back in court, receives more bond conditions

A man accused of shooting his ex-wife four times before a custody hearing was back in court Wednesday and received new bond conditions.

The judge laid out some more restrictions for Aaron Wright and told him if he violates any of them, he will go back to jail.

The judge told Wright while he is out on bond he cannot have any contact with the victim, who is his ex-wife Andrea Wright, or their four children. Wright cannot have any weapons. He must give away any firearms he possesses and can only leave home to go to and from work, the judge said. He will also have to get a GPS monitor by Thursday and he will be drug tested.

3. Family devastated after beloved dog found shot to death in Sugar Land neighborhood

A family is devastated after their 7-year-old dog was shot and killed.

“He was amazing. He was playful. He liked to play fetch. As soon as we’d pull in, he knows we’re here and he’s barking,” said the owner Johhny Melchor.

He added that he doesn’t understand why anyone would want to hurt his family’s dog, let alone kill him.

“The fact that this happened to him, and him being shot and killed is just insane to me,” explained Melchor.

He said his mom got a call on Tuesday from a neighbor telling her that someone has shot and killed Bullet.

The family said he has slipped off his leash and had managed to get out of their backyard.

Bullet was found not far away from the family’s home.

4. Family ‘very concerned’ after they say teen targeted their Katy-area home with fireworks

Shahz Khan of west Harris County went to sleep this past weekend, but was quickly awakened by what sounded like rapid gunfire outside his front door.

The sound was actually 11 seconds of fireworks after a teenager targeted the family’s home.

Khan said he thought they were being attacked.

“I didn’t realize it was fireworks at first,” he recalled. “We thought there was someone shooting at the door.”

The incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 27, was caught on one of Khan’s cameras.

In the video, a young man, whom Harris County Sheriff’s deputies refer to as a juvenile, casually walked up to the family’s driveway, lit a string of fireworks, and then tossed the fireworks at Khan’s front door, and ran.

5. Unvaccinated kids will need a waiver to sail with some cruise lines leaving out of Galveston

The first cruise sets sail from Galveston this weekend for the first time since the pandemic, but a Houston mom and her 8-year-old twin daughters won’t be on board as planned due to a mix-up over vaccination waivers.

In May, Cherrish Berryman booked the trip on Carnival Vista, which leaves Galveston for the western Caribbean on her daughter’s birthday, July 3.

Berryman said she received several emails in the weeks leading up to the trip, but said she was unaware her daughters, who are not eligible to be vaccinated, needed a waiver until last Friday when she was flagged trying to fill out a health assessment survey.

“I clicked that I was vaccinated and I submitted it, and then it came down to my children and I went to do Ivy’s and it said no because she wasn’t vaccinated because she’s 8-years-old and I was flagged,” Berryman said.

Berryman told KPRC 2 a Carnival customer service representative said she needed to fill out waivers for the 8-year-old’s, and that the form was available to download online.

