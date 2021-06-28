5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, June 28

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - JUNE 04: Simone Biles #227 and Jordan Chiles #228 joke while warming up for the beam during the Senior Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on June 04, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Here are things to know for Monday, June 28:

1. Houston native dead, another unaccounted for following Florida condo collapse

A Houston man is among the dead and another remains unaccounted for following the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police identified Manuel LaFont, 54, of Houston as one of the five deceased people late Saturday. The others include Stacie Dawn Fang, 54, Antonio, 83, Gladys Lozano, 79, and one person unidentified.

Family members said a young man from the Houston area was also staying with Lafont at the time of the collapse.

Lafont spent much of his childhood in Houston and attended Sharpstown High School. Afterward, he studied at Texas A&M University and the University of Houston, family members said.

Read more.

Ad

2. Woman shot by ex-husband hours before hearing for custody of their four children, authorities say

A woman was injured after she was shot four times by her ex-husband at her home in Tomball, authorities said

The shooting happened around 3:14 a.m. Monday at a home on Memorial Crossing Drive near Memorial Falls Drive in the Memorial Springs area, authorities said.

The ex-husband cut off power to the home, broke in through a back window and opened fire on his ex-wife, all while the pair’s four children were inside the house, authorities said.

Investigators said they believe there have been ongoing issues between the woman, her ex-husband and his new girlfriend.

Deputies said the pair was scheduled for a court hearing over the custody of their four children, ages 5 through 12, later on Monday. Authorities said they believe the custody issue could be to blame in this incident

Read more.

Ad

3. 4-year-old girl recovering after hit-and-run; Houston police searching for driver

A four-year-old girl is recovering at home after being hit by a car Saturday night.

Evelyn Alexandra Gonzalez had to get 18 stitches on her foot and three stitches on her lip.

Her father Francis said he is grateful she is okay.

“Thank the lord because the girl is already doing better. There weren’t any grave injuries,” he said.

The hit-and-run accident happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 6700 block of Japonica Street, according to Houston police. Evelyn Alexandra was playing on the street during a gender reveal party when a vehicle described as a grey four-door sedan, possibly a 2012 to 2016 model Chrysler, struck her.

Read more.

4. First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Minute Maid Park

The White House announced First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will visit Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday.

Ad

The two will tour the Astros’ vaccination event and stay for that night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. The team has partnered with Houston Methodist to help efforts in getting Houston vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fans can get vaccinated for free from 5-8 p.m. No appointment is required.

Participants will receive two free tickets to either the June 29 game vs. the Baltimore Orioles or to one of the upcoming games vs. the Oakland Athletics on July 6-8.

Read more.

5. Houston area represent! Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles named to U.S. Gymnastics Team for Tokyo Olympics

Despite falling during her balance beam routine, Spring’s Simone Biles recovered on the final night of the U.S. Olympic trials in St. Louis to show exactly why she is the greatest of all time, qualifying for another Olympics.

Ad

“(I am) very relieved that Olympic Trials is over,” Biles said after the competition. “We still have a lot of work to put in once we get over there.”

Her training partner and close friend Jordan Chiles also made the Olympic squad after one of the most consistent performances of the trials. Chiles received her own ovation after her floor exercise.

“Being on this team with (Biles) is definitely something that I never thought would even happen in my life,” she said. “But it’s definitely a big dream for me.”

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in