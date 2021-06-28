3 injured after man opens fire into flea market crowd because he ‘didn’t like the way people were looking at him’

Three people are recovering after deputies said they were victims of what authorities are calling a road rage shooting.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a flea market parking lot on Airline Drive near Gulf Bank Road in north Harris County, authorities said.

Deputies called the incident a random act of violence. They said a man did not like the way people were looking at him, so he opened fire into a medium-sized crowd before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

Investigators said three men were injured in the shooting. Two of the men were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other man was treated at the scene, deputies said.

According to authorities, they will be investigating surveillance video in order to possibly identify the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).