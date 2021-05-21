Mother, her 4 children involved in crash in Spring area, officials say

A law enforcement photo of the scene on Friday, May 21, 2021.

HOUSTON – A 27-year-old mother and her four children were involved in a crash Friday morning in the Spring area and some of them were severely injured, officials said.

The crash, in which the woman and her children were trapped, happened just before 8 a.m. in the 24000 block of Aldine Westfield Road near Old Aldine Westfield.

They’ve all been transported to a hospital, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 officials told KPRC 2. The mother broke her arm and the four children all have cuts, but everyone is in stable condition.

Drivers are being told to expect delays in the area.