5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, April 29

1. Teen shoots stepfather to death during celebration at SW Houston restaurant, HPD says

Police said a 16-year-old boy shot and killed his stepfather Wednesday night at a restaurant in southwest Houston.

The shooting occurred after 6 p.m. at Shabu Zone located at 11200 Bellaire Blvd., according to HPD.

Police said the family was having a celebration at the restaurant when the stepson shot the stepfather once in the head.

The shooting happened inside the restaurant, which was at capacity during the shooting.

The victim was a man in his early 40s, according to HPD Assistant Chief Ban Tien.

