Man beat, robbed after meeting with woman he met on Snapchat, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking to identify a woman who was involved in an aggravated robbery back in February.

Investigators said around 11 a.m. the victim met with a woman named Emily that he met via Snapchat. They agreed to meet in person on Feb. 13 at a fast-food restaurant on the 6500 block of Southwest Freeway.

The victim told police that when they met, Emily had an unknown male and female with her. After a short while, Emily asked for a ride. The victim agreed and they all got into his vehicle, according to HPD.

While they were driving, the unknown couple began to whisper in the backseat, which made the victim feel uncomfortable. The victim told police he pulled over and attempted to drop them off.

However, the two in the backseat began punching and assaulting the victim. Police said the victim pulled out a knife, but it was taken away by the male suspect, who then attempted to stab the victim several times.

Police said the victim jumped out of his car, and the suspects drove off, running over the victim’s legs as they sped away.

Investigators said Emily and the male suspect were juveniles and later charged with aggravated robbery. However, they are still looking to identify the third suspect, who was captured on surveillance cameras inside the restaurant.

Police said the victim’s vehicle, a red 2015 Ford Focus, is still reported stolen and has not yet been recovered.