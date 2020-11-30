5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Nov. 30

Here are things to know for Monday, Nov. 30:

1. UPDATE: Body of 26-year-old woman found in Houston, family says

Alexis Sharkey, a 26-year-old woman, was missing in Houston. The woman’s body was recovered on Sunday night, Sharkey’s mother wrote on Facebook.

“It’s with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi’s body has been found,” wrote Stacey Robinault. “We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you’ve extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!”

2. Houston close to surpassing two-decade homicide record as murder rate continues to soar

Houston’s murder rate is surging and the Houston Police Department is investing $4 million into trying to tamp it down. But over the weekend, the numbers continued to surge with five new killings.

One of the homicides was reported in Ghazi Issa’s neighborhood, near the intersection of E. Greenridge Dr. and Skyline Dr in southwest Houston.

Issa has lived in the neighborhood for decades and says since the pandemic, the streets have gotten meaner.

3. 23,000+ rainbow trout to be stocked in 14 Houston-area waterways

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are expected to stock over 23,000 rainbow trout in 14 Houston-area waterways, according to the 2020-21 Trout Stocking Schedule. The rainbow trout will be big enough to catch and eat for anyone who wants to keep their catch.

In Texas, children under 17 fish for free, but a fishing license with a freshwater fishing endorsement is required for adults in the family. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.

4. Will it Snow in Texas this year? Let’s examine the history

According to the March 1930 edition of the American Meteorological Society’s Monthly Weather Review, “While heavy snows sometimes occur in the south, due to the mixing of cold air with the warm, moist air from the Gulf, from 4 to 8 inches is usually a very heavy fall for a 24-hour period.” The rather unexpected deluge in Hillsboro offers a glimmer of hope to our year, which has been one of, if not the hottest, on record for planet Earth. Our fingers are crossed for a white Christmas—but this year, let’s stick with 4 to 8 inches.

5. Whataburger has a secret menu. Here’s how you can order from it

In Texas, we eat Whataburger.

And, now we have the details that will take your fast food obsession to the next level.

The items on the secret menu aren’t openly advertised or seen on printed menus, according to KSAT.

Here are the secret menu items and their descriptions, provided directly by Whataburger:

