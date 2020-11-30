23,000+ rainbow trout to be stocked in 14 Houston-area waterways

HOUSTON – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are expected to stock over 23,000 rainbow trout in 14 Houston-area waterways, according to the 2020-21 Trout Stocking Schedule. The rainbow trout will be big enough to catch and eat for anyone who wants to keep their catch.
In Texas, children under 17 fish for free, but a fishing license with a freshwater fishing endorsement is required for adults in the family. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
The statewide bag limit is five trout, except on parts of the Guadalupe River where special limits are in effect. The dates and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
Here is the list of Houston-area lakes, rivers, and ponds that will be stocked with the rainbow trout:
1. Evergreen Pond 2
City: Baytown
Total: 500
Stocking date: December 9
2. Dow Park Pool
City: Deer Park
Total: 200
Stocking date: January 29, 2021
3. Bane Park Lake
City: Houston
Total: 1,070
Stocking date: January 15, 2021
4. Eisenhower Park Pond
City: Houston
Total: 1,200
Stocking date: January 12, 2021
5. Kickerillo-Misher
City: Houston
Total: 1,070
Stocking date: January 15, 2021
6. Mary Jo Peckham Park
City: Houston
Total: 3,160
Stocking date: December 4, December 11, December 23, January 8, 2021, January 22, 2021, February 5, 2021, February 19, 2021, and March 5, 2021
7. Sheldon State Park Children’s #1
City: Houston
Total: 700
Stocking date: January 6, 2021
8. Tom Bass III
City: Houston
Total: 5,000
Stocking date: January 6, 2021
9. Burke-Crenshaw Lake
City: Pasadena
Total: 2,400
Stocking dates: December 4, December 11, December 23, January 8, 2021, January 22, 2021, February 5, 2021, February 19, 2021, and March 5, 2021
10. Beaver Pond - Cypress Creek Park
City: Spring
Total: 2,000
Stocking dates: December 16 and January 13, 2021
11. Dennis Johnston Park
City: Spring
Total: 1,430
Stocking date: January 15, 2021
12. Hart Pundt Lake
City: Spring
Total: 1,430
Stocking date: January 15, 2021
13. Herman Little Pond
City: Spring
Total: 1,896
Stocking dates: December 4, December 11, December 23, January 8, 2021, January 22, 2021, February 5, 2021, February 19, 2021, and March 5, 2021
14. Burroughs Park
City: Tomball
Total: 1,430
Stocking date: January 14, 2021