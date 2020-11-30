23,000+ rainbow trout to be stocked in 14 Houston-area waterways

HOUSTON – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are expected to stock over 23,000 rainbow trout in 14 Houston-area waterways, according to the 2020-21 Trout Stocking Schedule. The rainbow trout will be big enough to catch and eat for anyone who wants to keep their catch.

In Texas, children under 17 fish for free, but a fishing license with a freshwater fishing endorsement is required for adults in the family. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.

The statewide bag limit is five trout, except on parts of the Guadalupe River where special limits are in effect. The dates and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Here is the list of Houston-area lakes, rivers, and ponds that will be stocked with the rainbow trout:

1. Evergreen Pond 2

City: Baytown

Total: 500

Stocking date: December 9

2. Dow Park Pool

City: Deer Park

Total: 200

Stocking date: January 29, 2021

3. Bane Park Lake

City: Houston

Total: 1,070

Stocking date: January 15, 2021

4. Eisenhower Park Pond

City: Houston

Total: 1,200

Stocking date: January 12, 2021

5. Kickerillo-Misher

City: Houston

Total: 1,070

Stocking date: January 15, 2021

6. Mary Jo Peckham Park

City: Houston

Total: 3,160

Stocking date: December 4, December 11, December 23, January 8, 2021, January 22, 2021, February 5, 2021, February 19, 2021, and March 5, 2021

7. Sheldon State Park Children’s #1

City: Houston

Total: 700

Stocking date: January 6, 2021

8. Tom Bass III

City: Houston

Total: 5,000

Stocking date: January 6, 2021

9. Burke-Crenshaw Lake

City: Pasadena

Total: 2,400

Stocking dates: December 4, December 11, December 23, January 8, 2021, January 22, 2021, February 5, 2021, February 19, 2021, and March 5, 2021

10. Beaver Pond - Cypress Creek Park

City: Spring

Total: 2,000

Stocking dates: December 16 and January 13, 2021

11. Dennis Johnston Park

City: Spring

Total: 1,430

Stocking date: January 15, 2021

12. Hart Pundt Lake

City: Spring

Total: 1,430

Stocking date: January 15, 2021

13. Herman Little Pond

City: Spring

Total: 1,896

Stocking dates: December 4, December 11, December 23, January 8, 2021, January 22, 2021, February 5, 2021, February 19, 2021, and March 5, 2021

14. Burroughs Park

City: Tomball

Total: 1,430

Stocking date: January 14, 2021