80ºF

Local News

Shot in the face: Man charged after argument leads to bloodshed, police say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: face, Houston police
Brandon Osborn
Brandon Osborn (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A man accused of shooting another man in the face is now charged in the incident.

Police said the shooting happened Saturday in the 9000 block of South Braeswood Drive about 2:25 a.m.

Houston police said the suspect, Brandon Osborn, 30, and Douglas Tolon, 30, got into an argument and Osborn pulled a gun and shot Tolon in the face.

Osborn is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tolon was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Osborn was taken into custody at the scene.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: