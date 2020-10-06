5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Oct. 6

Here are things you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 6:

1. 46 arrested, 5 rescued in Fort Bend County during ‘massive’ human trafficking sting

Dozens of people involved in human trafficking in Fort Bend County have been arrested and charged in a sting, authorities said.

According to authorities, “Operation Patriot” took place over four days in September and was a collaborative effort between 23 agencies and resulted in the rescue of five victims and 46 arrests.

The sting was broken into two missions, one in Missouri City and the other in Stafford. Undercover officers were able to identify and arrest several “johns” and suspected human traffickers, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office.

Read more.

2. ‘Not safe yet’ to remove bodies in Houston building after stairwell collapse, officials say

Members of the Houston Fire Department’s elite rescue team said Monday night it was not safe yet to remove the bodies of three construction workers who were killed when 13 floors of concrete staircases collapsed.

After the team rescued a construction worker from the collapse earlier in the day, team members stood by as engineers checked the stability of the perimeter of the collapsed stairwell.

Read more.

3. Appeals court rules in favor of Baby Nick’s family to keep him on life support longer

The parents of 10-month-old Nick Torres say they’re not giving up on their son at Texas Children’s Hospital. Baby Nick was rushed to the hospital on September 24 after he was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

A judge gave Nick’s parents and lawyer, Kevin Acevedo, until 6 p.m. Monday for the court of appeals to review the case and the motion.

With a 6 p.m. deadline, an appeals court ruled in favor of Baby Nick Torres' family, allowing the family to keep him on life support for longer.

Read more.

4. ‘Holding her brilliance against her.’ Family sues Cy-Fair ISD for special ed designation for teen

Who qualifies as a special education student? A bright teen and her family are caught in the middle of a huge legal fight - all because her family says she needs more help from her school. It’s a complicated battle and it’s getting expensive too as both sides pay mounting legal fees.

Grace Jester, 17, looks like any other Cypress Ranch High School student. In fact, Grace is an exceptional student, with a 6.9 grade point average and a stellar class ranking. She’s a member of the National Honor Society. But, that’s only part of Grace’s story.

“At my worst point I did not want to go to school at all,” she explained. “I wanted to drop out. I can’t remember a time that I haven’t had a headache. Every day, I’m exhausted and in pain.”

Read more.

5. Texans' head coach, GM Bill O’Brien fired

Houston Texans' head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired.

The Texans have not had a good season, currently 0-4 after losing against Minnesota Vikings 31-23.

O’Brien was in his seventh season in Houston where he compiled a 52-48 record. He won the AFC South four times in his tenure, including the past two years.

Team owner Cal McNair announced the decision Monday and thanked O’Brien for his work with the team.

Read more.