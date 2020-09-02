5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Sept. 2

Here are things you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 2:

1. New details revealed after father charged with capital murder in death of 9-month-old who was sexually assaulted

A man charged with capital murder in the death of his 9-month-old daughter was scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge Tuesday.

While Luis Luna, 23, did not appear in court because he was listed in the mental health unit, his scheduled probable cause hearing took place. Luna is accused of killing his 9-month-old daughter Savayah Mason on Aug. 24. The girl, according to details of an autopsy report cited in court, was also sexually assaulted at the time of her death.

2. Fort Hood general loses post, denied transfer after incidents at Army base

The Army denied the transfer of a Fort Hood general and removed him from his post Tuesday after recent incidents at the Texas base, including the death of a Houston soldier whose body was found months after she disappeared.

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will no longer be in charge of Fort Hood and he won’t be taking over as the commander of Fort Bliss, the military announced. He will remain at Fort Hood as the deputy commanding general for support. Efflandt’s transfer was put on hold in early August., about a month after the dismembered body of Spc. Vanessa Guillen was found.

3. Parents of special needs teen in Fulshear file lawsuit after son drowns at summer camp

A family in Fulshear is searching for answers after their 14-year-old son, who requires special care, drowned at a camp for special needs children in Bellville in August.

Lucas Harrison’s family says they are devastated and now on a mission to find out exactly what happened to their son.

4. Gov. Greg Abbott hopes to provide ‘next steps’ on COVID-19 restrictions in Texas next week

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared a tweet Tuesday that said he hopes to provide the “next steps” on coronavirus restrictions in the state sometime next week.

Abbott’s post was in response to the account Deep in the Heart of Texas, which shared a post saying people in the restaurant industry need clarity on their future.

5. CDC issues order to halt evictions nationwide through Dec. 31 to slow spread of COVID-19

The Trump administration has issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters through the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Federal, state and local governments have approved eviction moratoriums during the course of the pandemic for many renters, but those protections are expiring rapidly. A recent report from one think tank, the Aspen Institute, stated that more than 20 million renters live in households that have suffered COVID-19-related job loss and concluded that millions more are at risk of eviction in the next several months.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY:

Taciturn: [ tas-i-turn ] (adjective) Inclined to silence; reserved in speech; reluctant to join in conversation.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY:

Sept. 2, 1945: Aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, Japan formally surrenders to the Allies, bringing an end to World War II.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“In nature there are few sharp lines.” - A. R. Ammons

