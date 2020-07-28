5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, July 28

Here are things you need to know for Tuesday, July 28:

1. Gov. Abbott waives grade promotion requirements for 2020-21 STAAR test

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that the grade-promotion requirement related to the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test, for students in grades 5 and 8 will be waived in the 2020-21 school year.

With the new waiver in place, students in grades 5 and 8 will only be required to take the STAAR mathematics and reading assessments once in the 2020-21 school year. The test will be administered in May to coincide with the STAAR testing for other grades 3-8, officials announced Monday.

2. Who will get the next stimulus payment and when?

Republicans are expected to introduce a bill today that outlines their plan for the next economic stimulus package. It would be the CARES Act 2, as many of the provisions written into the first bill are expiring, leaving many unemployed Americans with few ways to pay their bills and no protection from eviction. Here are some of the key items included in the Republican bill.

3. Turner urges people to take virus seriously as Hispanic community remains disproportionately impacted

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave a news conference Monday where urges people to continue to wear masks and practice good hygiene in order to thwart the spread of coronavirus in the community.

Turner announced that there were 325 new COVID-19 cases for Monday, bringing the city’s total to 42,202. He also announced nine additional deaths, which puts Houston’s total at 400.

Of the nine people who died, Turner said six were Hispanic. According to Turner, the virus is still spreading and is having a devastating impact on the Hispanic community and the city as a whole.

4. Volunteers needed for second COVID-19 vaccine trial is happening in Houston. What you should know

A Texas-based clinical research site is working with major pharmaceutical companies racing to find a vaccine for COVID-19, and they’re asking for your help.

Ventavia Research Group, which has offices in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and Florida, is seeking volunteers for a series of clinical vaccine trials.

5. WATCH: Austin police release video of deadly police shooting of unarmed man in April

Police in Austin, Texas, released video Monday of an officer fatally shooting an unarmed man in April as he drove away.

The video shows the killing of Mike Ramos, a Black and Hispanic man, on April 24 and recounts what police had previously described: After officers address him by name multiple times, Ramos follows orders given by police and gets out of the car with his hands and shirt raised. Ramos turns around once in a circle toward the open driver’s side door, as if to show he had no gun in his waistband, and twice says, “Don’t shoot.” While leaning against his open door, Ramos later tells police he does not have a gun.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Latria [luh-trahy-uh] (noun) (Roman Catholic theology) the supreme worship, which may be offered to God only.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

July 28, 1868: Following its ratification by the necessary three-quarters of U.S. states, the 14th Amendment, granting citizenship to all persons born or naturalized in the United States - including formerly enslaved people - is officially adopted into the U.S. Constitution.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Patience is the companion of wisdom.” - Saint Augustine

