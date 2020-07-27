Volunteers needed for second COVID-19 vaccine trial is happening in Houston. What you should know

HOUSTON – A Texas-based clinical research site is working with major pharmaceutical companies racing to find a vaccine for COVID-19, and they’re asking for your help.

Ventavia Research Group, which has offices in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and Florida, is seeking volunteers for a series of clinical vaccine trials.

HOW MANY PEOPLE DO THEY NEED?

Ventavia says they will need anywhere from 10,000 to 30,000 people over the next several months.

WHAT IS THE PROCESS TO PARTICIPATE?

According to Ventavia, the pharmaceutical companies they are working with are looking for healthy people, ages 18 and older, who may have a high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Potential patients will be screened to see if they are eligible. Participation in the study could last from one to two years.

WILL I BE PAID?

Ventavia says volunteers will be compensated for their time and travel.

HOW DO I LEARN MORE INFORMATION?

Call 832-831-5349 or visit their website: www.ventaviaresearch.com