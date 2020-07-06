5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, July 6

Here are things you need to know for Monday, July 6:

1. Remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén identified, lawyer confirms

Army investigators have identified the body of a soldier who vanished more than two months ago from a base in Texas, according to a lawyer for the soldier's family.

Remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belong to Spc. Vanessa Guillén and Army officials informed her family in Houston Sunday, attorney Natalie Khawam told The Associated Press. Guillén, who had been missing since April, was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier who took his own life last week, federal and military investigators have said.

2. Hundreds march from Discovery Green to city hall to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen

Hundreds of people marched from Discovery Green to Houston’s city hall in honor of 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen.

The Houston native, who was missing since April, is believed to have been bludgeoned to death on the Fort Hood army base in Kileen. Guillen’s heinous murder is prompting many to spend Independence Day fighting for justice.

3. TEA data shows around 1 in 10 students lost engagement or contact with instructors after virtual learning began

About one out of 10 Texas students lost engagement or contact with their instructors after the state shuttered its schools in mid-March and adopted virtual learning amid the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data from the Texas Education Agency.

88.7% of Texas students remained fully engaged during the pandemic while about 11.3 percent of the state’s students lost engagement or failed to respond to their instructors during the distance learning period, according to the data.

4. Students in Texas can get unlimited access to thousands of digital books to read over the summer

TEA in partnership with Renaissance, an online education resource, is offering unlimited access to digital books and age-appropriate news articles for students entering grades K - 12.

Through this partnership, students have access to digital books in English and Spanish on the myON by Renaissance platform.

5. AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

The NFL plans to consider the NFL Players Association’s recommendation to cancel the preseason though it prefers to cut the schedule in half.

The league decided Wednesday to cut its preseason from four games to two and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train because the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of offseason practices.

But the union’s board of player representatives voted Thursday to ask the league to cancel the entire preseason schedule.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Paginal [paj-uh-nl] (adjective) 1. of or relating to pages; 2. consisting of pages; 3. page for page: “a paginal reprint.”

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

July 6, 1957: Althea Gibson claims the women’s singles tennis title at Wimbledon and becomes the first African-American to win a championship at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Don’t forget to love yourself.” - Soren Kierkegaard

