No words can describe this no-name cave in the Texas Hill Country

Kenny Braun, Texas Highways

Cave Without a Name
Cave Without a Name (Kenny Braun)

Located near the Hill Country town of Boerne, Cave Without a Name has wowed visitors since its 1939 opening with stalactites, stalagmites, flowstones, soda straws, and other spectacular formations. The display can be a bit overwhelming when it comes to photography, says Kenny Braun, who took this picture in January. “It’s such a unique and unfamiliar environment that everything looks good at first,” he says. “One has to stay mentally focused and try to distill the experience into a good photo that people can relate to.” For this picture, Braun chose a wide-angle perspective featuring two visitors to capture the size and feel of the Queen’s Throne Room, which also serves as a venue for musical performances.

This article first appeared on Texas Highways. Click here to view the article in its original format.

