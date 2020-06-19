No words can describe this no-name cave in the Texas Hill Country

Located near the Hill Country town of Boerne, Cave Without a Name has wowed visitors since its 1939 opening with stalactites, stalagmites, flowstones, soda straws, and other spectacular formations. The display can be a bit overwhelming when it comes to photography, says Kenny Braun, who took this picture in January. “It’s such a unique and unfamiliar environment that everything looks good at first,” he says. “One has to stay mentally focused and try to distill the experience into a good photo that people can relate to.” For this picture, Braun chose a wide-angle perspective featuring two visitors to capture the size and feel of the Queen’s Throne Room, which also serves as a venue for musical performances.

