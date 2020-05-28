5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, May 28

Published: May 28, 2020, 9:15 am Updated: May 28, 2020, 9:25 am

Here are things you need to know for Thursday, May 28:

1. FBI is looking into controversial, deadly officer-involved shooting of man on his knees, Acevedo says

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo admitted to Channel 2 Investigates Wednesday that the FBI has requested information into the deadly officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in April.

Nicolas Chavez, 27, was shot dead while he was on his knees by HPD officers on April 21 in southeast Houston. Before being shot and killed, officers had deployed tasers and bean bags at Chavez.

The shooting came under fire when a civilian video emerged showing that Chavez was on his knees at the time of the shooting. When controversy erupted, Acevedo held a press conference.

2. ‘I don’t know how you can defend it’: JJ Watt says video of officer kneeling on neck of George Floyd is ‘disgusting’

Texans Star JJ Watt expressed his disgust of the video showing a white male officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for several minutes before Floyd’s death.

Watt said he watched the video and was disgusted and said there is no way to defend the officer’s behavior.

“I’ve seen the video and I think it’s disgusting,” Watt said in a Zoom interview. “There’s no explanation for it. To me, it doesn’t make any sense. I just don’t see how a man in handcuffs on the ground, who is clearly detained and clearly in distress, I don’t understand how that situation can’t be remedied in a way that doesn’t end in his death."

3. 'We pray for the Floyd family’: HPD Chief Art Acevedo condemns action of officers involved in death of George Floyd

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo condemned the actions of the four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the death of George Floyd.

Acevedo expressed his thoughts on Twitter, tweeting, “The death of George Floyd should be condemned by all in law enforcement and our extended community. His death serves as a stark reminder that when bad policing happens, it disproportionately impacts communities of color and poor communities. This is what players are protesting.”

4. Wedding video company denies refund after man’s fiancee dies, reportedly taunts him on wedding day on social media

A young bride-to-be from Colorado Springs was killed in a car accident just three months before she was set to walk down the aisle.

Now, her fiancé has been left to grieve her loss and cancel their wedding plans.

Wyatt signed a contract with a photography company called Copper Stallion Media to take their wedding video and gave them $1,800.

“They said they’d extend my service to my next wedding which was a very insensitive thing to tell me,” Montney said.

Montney knows they a contract saying no refunds but he thinks, under the rare circumstances, the company should honor his request.

5. WATCH: Roof of historic The Dixie Chicken bar in College Station collapses after heavy wind, hail damage

The roof of the historic The Dixie Chicken bar in College Station collapsed Wednesday night after heavy rain and hail passed through the area, according to a local media report.

KBTX reports that fire crews responded to the long-time Aggie hangout just before 9 p.m. Fire officials confirmed to KBTX that the roof had caved in and videos on social media showed the roof hanging over some pool tables in the bar.

The Dixie Chicken has been an Aggie fixture for more than 45 years and has a page on its website dedicated to stories from loyal customers through the years. The bar is the inspiration for the unofficial Texas A&M tradition of the Aggie Dunk, where grads give their class rings a beer bath for good luck.

WORD OF THE DAY

Baetyl [beet-l] (noun) (classical antiquity) a meteorite or stone held sacred or believed to be of divine origin.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 28, 1754: In the first engagement of the French and Indian War, a Virginia militia under 22-year-old Lt. Col. George Washington defeats a French reconnaissance party in southwestern Pennsylvania.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Architecture is the art of how to waste space.” - Philip Johnson

