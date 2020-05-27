'We pray for the Floyd family’: HPD Chief Art Acevedo condemns action of officers involved in death of George Floyd

HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo condemned the actions of the four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the death of George Floyd.

Acevedo expressed his thoughts on Twitter, tweeting, “The death of George Floyd should be condemned by all in law enforcement and our extended community. His death serves as a stark reminder that when bad policing happens, it disproportionately impacts communities of color and poor communities. This is what players are protesting.”

The death of #GeorgeFloyd should be condemned by all in law enforcement and our extended community. His death serves as a stark reminder that when bad policing happens, it disproportionately impacts communities of color and poor communities. This is what players are protesting. pic.twitter.com/gRbX6CTHRJ — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 27, 2020

Acevedo also spoke on the behalf of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, saying they strongly condemn the actions that led to Floyd’s death and stand with Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and the good police officers.

On behalf of the members of @MjrCitiesChiefs, we strongly condemn the actions that led to the death of #GeorgeFloyd and stand with Chief Arradondo and good police officers throughout our nation.



We pray for the Floyd family and for community peace. https://t.co/NwkOgPMG4w — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 27, 2020

What happened

Floyd, 45, died Monday night after a white officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. A bystander’s video showed him pleading and groaning that he could not breathe as the officer knelt on his neck. The officer is seen in the video ignoring his pleas.

Police had said Floyd matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case at a grocery store and that he resisted arrest.

More related-stories: