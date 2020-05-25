5 things for Houstonians to know on Monday, May 25

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Here are things you need to know for Monday, May 25:

1. Social media reacts to videos of overcrowded pool party in Houston during coronavirus pandemic

Social media is reacting this weekend after videos show a jammed packed pool party in Houston.

A large number of people who didn’t appear to be social distancing or wearing masks were seen in videos at Clé Houston, a club in Midtown.

“There are too many people that are coming together to some of our clubs, our bars, swimming pool parties, no social distancing, no masks,” Turner said during a press conference Sunday. “You are forcing us to step in for public health reasons to say no, we’re not going to allow that.”

Read more.

2. Thousands flock to Houston-area water park as CEO defies Gov. Abbott’s orders and reopens for Memorial Day weekend

As early as 7 a.m. Saturday morning, families began to gather for the season opener at Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures in New Caney.

CEO and developer Monty Galland announced this week he planned to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders and reopen the park for Memorial Day weekend.

As customers waited several hours outside the gates, many seemed less concerned about social distancing and the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Read more.

3. Fire marshal to begin to enforce 25% occupancy at clubs and bars amid health violations, Mayor Turner says

Mayor Sylvester Turner said some clubs and bars are ignoring the 25% occupancy requirement established by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said starting Sunday night the fire marshal will begin to enforce the regulation.

This is a reversal of the city’s protocol of handling violations. While Turner initially said the city would not be enforcing the rules, citing resources and a lack of support, he said the overcrowded establishments during Memorial Day weekend has forced him to change his stance.

Read more.

4. City of Houston pools, splash pads to remain closed through the summer, mayor says

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that 38 city of Houston swimming pools, 27 splash pads will remain closed during Memorial Day weekend and for the rest of the summer.

Turner said the decision to keep the city’s recreational area closed is due to the current health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He also asked the director Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Steve Wright, to keep all the swimming pools closed this summer.

Read more.

5. Houston rappers, lawmakers and activists host ‘Slab Ride’ to protest the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery

Running for Ahmaud Arbery had evolved to riding for him.

More than 50 slab riders took to the Houston streets Saturday afternoon to ride for justice for Arbery’s death.

Organizers said the ‘Slab Ride’ was to protest hate and violence against Black people. Riders completed two loops around 610, commemorating the 2-mile run Arbery made before being killed.

Read more.

