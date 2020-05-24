Texas mom delivers rare set of identical quadruplets during the coronavirus pandemic

At 28 weeks pregnant, Jenny Marr delivered a set of identical quadruplets by C-section on March 15 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, the Dallas Morning News reports.

According to the report, the newborns spent six weeks in the NICU and two weeks in special care before being discharged from the hospital one by one once gaining enough weight. The baby boys who each weighed 1 - 3 pounds at birth, now weigh 5 - 6 pounds each.

Finally, on May 12, the last baby to be discharged went home, Dallas Morning News reports.

According to the report, the mother said she kept a positive attitude as the births approached, even with the challenges of having four newborns during a global pandemic.

Marr delivered her sons just one day before Dallas County put in place stay-at-home orders.

After her sons were born, Marr felt the hospital was the safest place for them.

“Our nurses were social distancing from their families,” Marr said according to the Dallas Morning News. “They weren’t seeing anybody, because they put our babies first.”

According to the Dallas Morning News, the hospital implemented a no-visitor policy on March 23. Both parents had to be screened and wear masks as they spent up to 10 hours a day in the hospital until their babies could come home.

“I just didn’t feel like it was an unsafe place to be, and I don’t feel like people should feel like that,” Marr said according to Dallas Morning News. “You go to the hospital to be taken care of, not to go get sick.”