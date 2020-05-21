86ºF

City of Houston pools, splash pads to remain closed over Memorial Day weekend, mayor says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that 38 city of Houston swimming pools, 27 splash pads will remain closed during Memorial Day weekend.

Turner said the decision to keep the city’s recreational area closed is due to the current health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He also asked the director Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Steve Wright, to keep all the swimming pools closed this summer.

Turner said it’s hard to make sure people are social distancing at public pools. He said he understands the disappointment but his decision is based on responsibility and keeping the city of Houston residents safe during the pandemic.

