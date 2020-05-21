City of Houston pools, splash pads to remain closed over Memorial Day weekend, mayor says
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that 38 city of Houston swimming pools, 27 splash pads will remain closed during Memorial Day weekend.
Turner said the decision to keep the city’s recreational area closed is due to the current health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He also asked the director Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Steve Wright, to keep all the swimming pools closed this summer.
The #MemorialDay weekend traditionally marks the opening of 38 city of Houston swimming pools.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 21, 2020
Because of the health crisis this year, I have asked @HPARD Director Steve Wright to keep the swimming pools closed this summer.
Turner said it’s hard to make sure people are social distancing at public pools. He said he understands the disappointment but his decision is based on responsibility and keeping the city of Houston residents safe during the pandemic.
The City also will not open 27 Splashpads located in some of our @HPARD parks.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 21, 2020
I know that this decision may disappoint some families. But it is the responsible thing for the city to do. #COVID19
