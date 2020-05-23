Family of woman found shot, killed in north Houston last month angered over $75K bond for murder suspect

HOUSTON – The ex-boyfriend of a woman found shot and killed in an apartment in north Houston last month was granted a $75,000 bond on his felony murder charge — a move that angered the victim’s family and friends.

Darlene Solis, 33, was found dead at the Concord Little York Apartments on West Little York Road near Interstate 45 North Freeway on April 30, after the shooting was reported at about 11:10 a.m.

Corey Lewis Campbell, 31, was identified as a suspect in Solis’ death and he was then charged with murder, police announced the next day. Campbell was arrested in Forsyth County, North Carolina and was brought back to Houston.

“We didn’t think he was capable of this, so what else is he capable of I don’t know and I don’t wanna find out," said Melissa Hinojosa, Solis’ cousin.

Hinojosa remembered Solis as the life of the party and said she was heartbroken over her loss. Solis’ family planted a garden outside of her apartment in her memory.

“This pain, this pain that we feel I don’t wish that upon nobody. Nobody at all," she said.

Solis’ family said they were devastated to learn that Campbell had been granted a $75,000 bond.

“Where is the justice for her, she has no voice no more. We have to be her voice, we have to fight for her," Hinojosa said.

The family started an online petition in hopes of getting city leaders to listen to their concerns about what they felt was a low bond.

"Something needs to be done about that and I beg the city officials to please, please, where is the dignity for my cousin? Where is the respect?” she said.