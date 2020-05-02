Ex-boyfriend of Harris County deputy’s daughter faces murder charge in her death

HOUSTON – The ex-boyfriend of a woman found shot and killed in an apartment in north Houston Thursday morning, now faces a murder charge in connection with her death, according to the Houston Police Department.

Darlene Solis, 33, was found dead at the Concord Little York Apartments on West Little York Road near Interstate 45 North Freeway Thursday after the shooting was reported at about 11:10 a.m. Solis’ father is a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy. The Houston Police Department has jurisdiction because the crime occurred within city limits.

Thursday HPD Homicide Detective Sgt. Mike Casso told KPRC 2 that police were searching for Solis’ ex-boyfriend to question him,

Corey Lewis Campbell, 31, was identified as a suspect in Solis’ death and he was then charged with murder, police wrote in a press release Friday evening. Campbell was arrested in Forsyth County, North Carolina and Houston homicide detectives will travel to North Carolina to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.