Deputy’s daughter found shot to death in north Houston apartment, officials say
HOUSTON – The daughter of a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was found shot to death Thursday morning at an apartment in north Houston, according to officials.
The shooting was reported about 11:10 a.m. at an apartment complex on West Little York Road near Interstate 45 North Freeway.
The woman’s identity was not immediately released.
Houston police are investigating the case.
This story is developing.
