5 things Houstonians need to know for Friday, May 22

Here are things you need to know for Friday, May 22.

1. ‘We’re back’: These Houston bars reopened at midnight

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that bars and breweries will finally be able to reopen Friday as part of the second phase of reopening Texas businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the new order, bars, breweries and wine tasting rooms can reopen at 25% capacity beginning Friday. The capacity limits won’t apply to outdoor areas so long as people can maintain safe distancing.

Some Houston bars have decided to get the party started early Friday. In fact, the minute the clock struck midnight, they threw open their doors.

2. Truck carrying man, woman and baby flies off freeway after being hit by street racers in NE Houston: HPD

A truck with a man, woman and baby in it flew off the North Freeway after it was involved in a crash that may have involved street racers Thursday night, police said.

3. Mayor Turner’s special adviser and long-time friend, Keith Wade, dies of coronavirus

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s long-time friend and special advisor, Keith Wade, died Thursday, the mayor’s office confirmed to KPRC 2.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee tweeted condolences Thursday night saying a “dear and beloved friend has fallen tonight at the hands of #COVID19.”

4. Houston nurse says business denied her appointment due to COVID-19 risk

Giorgia Adams, an ICU nurse in Houston, said she was recently denied service because she works with COVID-19 patients.

Adams said she recently tried to book a service and answer questions as part of the pre-screening process. One of the questions asked if you have had close contact with or cared for someone diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

When she answered yes, Adams said she was denied an appointment.

5. An advertising company created hospital beds that convert into a coffin amid the COVID-19 pandemic

An advertising company located in Bogota, Colombia recently pitched an idea to build a dual hospital/coffin bed to help overwhelmed funeral homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video from ABC Displays shows the materials used to create a cardboard bed with metal railings that doubles as a coffin bed when a patient dies.

