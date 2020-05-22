Family’s truck flies off freeway after being hit by street racers in NE Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – A truck with a family in it flew off the North Freeway after it was involved in a crash that may have involved street racers Thursday night, police said.

Police said the incident happened on northbound 45 and Little York at around 10:30 p.m. Responding units located a pickup truck upside down on Little York below North Freeway and two vehicles on the main lanes of 45, one of which was on fire.

According to officers, no one in the vehicles on the main lanes was injured, but a woman was trapped inside the pickup truck. Police said firefighters were able to extricate the woman within about five to seven minutes, and good Samaritans pulled an infant and the woman’s husband from the wrecked vehicle.

Police said all three family members were transported to a nearby trauma center. The woman had moderate injuries, and the man and infant were admitted for evaluation, officers said.

During the course of their investigation, HPD said they learned that two vehicles were racing on I-45, weaving in and out of traffic when they caused the wreck. The racing vehicles fled the scene, police said.

Police are urging anyone with information about the racing vehicles to contact them.