H-E-B will extend $2-per-hour pay raise for all employees

HOUSTON – H-E-B is rewarding their employees for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced Thursday via Twitter that they will extend their $2-per-hour Texas Proud Pay through June 21 for partners in hourly, manufacturing warehouse, and transportation positions.

We're proud to announce the extension of Texas Proud Pay through 6/21, as well as add'l investments in our Partners. We are accelerating merit increases for store & supply chain hourly Partners beginning 6/22, & continuing to invest in long-term pay for Partners across H-E-B. https://t.co/ra7LEsRZRe — H-E-B (@HEB) May 21, 2020

Along with the pay bump, H-E-B announced they will also accelerate merit increases for store and supply chain workers starting June 21 and invest in long-term pay across the company.

The pay raise began on March 16 and was supposed to expire May 24, according to their Twitter account.