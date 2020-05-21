90ºF

H-E-B will extend $2-per-hour pay raise for all employees

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

H-E-B Partner
HOUSTON – H-E-B is rewarding their employees for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced Thursday via Twitter that they will extend their $2-per-hour Texas Proud Pay through June 21 for partners in hourly, manufacturing warehouse, and transportation positions.

Along with the pay bump, H-E-B announced they will also accelerate merit increases for store and supply chain workers starting June 21 and invest in long-term pay across the company.

The pay raise began on March 16 and was supposed to expire May 24, according to their Twitter account.

