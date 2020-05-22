Houston nurse says business denied her appointment due to COVID-19 risk

RIVER OAKS – Giorgia Adams, an ICU nurse in Houston, said she was recently denied service because she works with COVID-19 patients. She said she has recently turned away from the Amazing Lash Studio in River Oaks.

“I’m not going to lie, I was a little upset," she said. "I’m waiting to see where else am I going to have service denied just for being honest.”

Adams said she recently tried to book a service and answer questions as part of the pre-screening process. One of the questions asked if you have had close contact with or cared for someone diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

When she answered yes, Adams said she was denied an appointment.

“I work with COVID patients. So of course I’ve been in contact with them in the past couple of weeks,” said Adams.

The Amazing Lash Studio released a written statement about the matter: “We’ve implemented new enhanced safety and sanitation standards that meet or exceed all CDC guidance... For the safety of our studio employees and community, we are asking guests that answer yes to this question to wait to schedule an appointment.”

Adams argues the company’s policy discriminates against healthcare workers.

“You are going to have healthcare workers that you’re automatically discriminating against if your policy is that much black and white,” she said.

While she understands why the company is taking certain measures, Adams said she believes the policy goes too far.

”You feel bad almost as if my job is something I should be ashamed of which is absolutely not the case,” said Adams.

According to the statement, the Amazing Lash Studio brand has the utmost respect for all healthcare workers and first responders: “We are grateful for all they’ve done and will continue to do to help our communities through this pandemic.”

Here is the full statement from the Amazing Lash Studio:

