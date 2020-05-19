5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, May 19

Here are things you need to know for Tuesday, May 19:

1. Gov. Abbott outlines phase 2 plans for reopening daycares, bars, recreational businesses and sports

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that bars, daycares and other Texas businesses can begin reopening in the second part of his phased reopening of the state after more than two months of coronavirus closures.

Abbot said the reality is that coronavirus still exists in Texas and if the reopening process is going to succeed, people have to find ways to coexist with the virus.

2. Evictions in Texas can move forward again, so what rights do tenants have?

The COVID-19 pandemic cost millions of people their jobs, which means paying rent in the last two months became nearly impossible.

Housing advocates hoped Texas would change its mind, but last week the state supreme court ruled eviction proceedings can start moving forward again.

3. Trust Index: Is website that promises extra $800 stimulus payment legitimate?

A Houston woman reached out to KPRC 2 after she said her friend signed up on a website to get an extra $800 stimulus payment. Kelly Thomas said the website asks for your social security number. When her friend typed his in, he got a message that he was approved for the extra $800 bonus.

4. ‘Mama we made it’: With 3 graduates this year, Pearland family gets a shoutout from the Today show

The Keeton family from Pearland has a lot to celebrate this year with three graduates in the family.

While the coronavirus pandemic may have dashed their dreams of walking on stage to collect their diplomas, they received a special graduation surprise from the Today show when they got a shoutout from host Hoda Kotb.

5. LeBron James and his media company will produce a documentary on the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal

As the baseball world remains quiet for now, LeBron James may get Houston Astros fans all worked up in a new documentary about the sign-stealing scandal, coming to streaming service Quibi.

The new documentary will give baseball fans an inside look at the 2019 sign-stealing scandal involving the Astros, Sports Illustrated reported.

No official date is set for the premiere of the documentary, which is planned to be released in short videos.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Uranography [yoo r-uh-nog-ruh-fee] (noun) the branch of astronomy concerned with the description and mapping of the heavens, and especially of the fixed stars.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 19, 1935: T.E. Lawrence, known to the world as Lawrence of Arabia, dies as a retired Royal Air Force mechanic living under an assumed name. The war hero, author and archaeological scholar succumbed to injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident six days before.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The Soul is the voice of the body’s interests.” - George Santayana

