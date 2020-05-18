LeBron James and his media company will produce a documentary on the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal

As the baseball world remains quiet for now, LeBron James may get Houston Astros fans all worked up in a new documentary about the sign-stealing scandal, coming to streaming service Quibi.

The new documentary will give baseball fans an inside look at the 2019 sign-stealing scandal involving the Astros, Sports Illustrated reported.

“Sign Language” is the tentative title of the documentary and will be produced by “Uninterrupted,” James’ media production company. The Cinemart’s Leon Neyfakh and Andrew Parsons, producers of Hulu’s “Fyre Fraud” will also join to work on the documentary.

“The documentary will transcend the baseball diamond to explore larger themes of greed, cheating, corruption, sportsmanship and social media activism,” Quibi said in a news release obtained by Sports Illustrated.

No official date is set for the premiere of the documentary, which is planned to be released in short videos.