Miller Outdoor Theatre cancels all events through the summer

As many look forward to the end of canceled events, Miller Outdoor Theatre has extended its closure.

Miller Outdoor Theatre announced all performances through the end of July are canceled.

Guests were expecting events to resume in June, as cancellations were originally announced to last through May.

The decision was made with the safety of attendees, staff, and performing arts partners in mind, the announcement states.

Miller Outdoor Theatre is working to reschedule performances for companies that can postpone to later dates.