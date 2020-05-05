5 Houston-area malls reopen Tuesday. Here’s what we know

Published: May 5, 2020, 4:48 am Updated: May 5, 2020, 5:46 am

HOUSTON – On Tuesday, five malls across the Houston area will reopen their doors for shoppers.

Baybrook, Deerbrook, First Colony, Willowbrook and The Woodlands malls open at 11 a.m.

The malls said they have new safety measures in place and want you to maintain social distancing if you're heading out to shop.

But not all stores in the mall are reopening. Many stores are still shut down because their national headquarters have not reopened.

The food court seating will not be open and any open food court restaurants are for carryout only. The Galleria and Katy Mills malls reopened Friday.

