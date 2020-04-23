H-E-B and Favor launch new grocery delivery service that provides items in 2 hours or less

HOUSTON – Grocery franchise H-E-B and Favor Delivery have partnered to introduce a new service that allows customers to have grocery essentials delivered straight to their doorstep in two hours or less.

In addition to H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, shoppers can now use Favor’s new Express Delivery service to have products delivered from every H-E-B, Central Market and Joe V’s store in Texas.

The franchise said customers can choose up to 25 items from a selected list of groceries and essentials.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, H-E-B and Favor have teamed up for efforts such as the Senior Support Program, which provides seniors (60+) with grocery delivery.

