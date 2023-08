ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 9: Kai Cenat attends Fame Fridays on June 9, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

A video game influencer was in custody after a giveaway in a New York City park erupted in chaos on Friday, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed that Kai Cenat, a popular personality on Twitch and YouTube, was in law enforcement custody.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had been arrested or detained and additional details weren’t available.

Read more at NBCNews.com.