One Good Thing: 7-year-old puts prom party together for babysitter

A teenage girl in North Carolina couldn't attend her high school prom because of the coronavirus, but she still had a special bash thrown just for her by a boy that she babysits.

Curtis Rogers, 7, hadn’t seen his nanny Rachel in two months because of COVDI-19 when prom finally came around.

Curtis had the whole night planned out, from their favorite afterschool snack, peanut butter and apples as an appetizer to using a pool noodle to maintain a safe social distance.

Curtis said he wanted to do it because Rachel is so special to him.

If you see any good news going down in your neighborhood, make sure to share it with us.