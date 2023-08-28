95º
Meet ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Grant Kinningham on the ice and on the mat

Sabiha Mahmood

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

HOUSTON – Meet 20-year-old Grant Kinningham!

Last time he was on Houston Life, he was talking to Mel Camp. He’s representing Houston on the ninja course tonight in the finals for NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior.’

Get to know him and his training secret - ice sculpting.

By day, he works as an ice sculptor for Ice Designs Houston and trains like a warrior at Iron Sports gym at night.

Find out how his day job helps him build strength in the video above and ice out his competition.

And catch him competing tonight at 7 p.m. on KPRC 2.

If you like to train like a ninja warrior, you can connect with Iron Sports.

And see more ice sculptures here.

