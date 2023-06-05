She’s FIERCE! Local teen Mighty Madelyn is on American Ninja Warrior at just 15!

HOUSTON – Madelyn is a Ninja athlete from the Memorial area and has been doing ninja for about 6 years! Her mom Karen co-owns an American Ninja Warrior gym in the memorial/Spring Branch area, which is what got her involved in the elite sport at such a young age.

When she found out her mom had Stage 4 Breast Cancer, she struggled with the diagnosis and battled stress and anxiety. Doing ninja was a way to cope, and in 2022, she decided to do go for it at the competition level to help shift her focus.

She set up a training program along with a schedule for herself, worked hard, and set a goal to win the World Ninja League Championship for teens – which she did!

The next season, she advanced to the Elite division and set her sights on American Ninja Warrior.

The most elite athletes in the country compete on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses on American Ninja Warrior for a top prize of $1 million dollars to the fastest ninja conquering all four stages at the national finals.

She’s already competed on the NBC hit show on Season 1 of American Ninja Warrior Junior in 2019. This will be her first season of ANW as one of the youngest competitors at just 15!

Ninja isn’t all! She’s got brains, too! Madelyn will be a senior this fall at Stratford High School! She skipped two grades and will graduate at 16!

Watch the video above for her full interview.

American Ninja Warrior premieres TONIGHT on KPRC 2, and Madelyn’s episode airs next week.

To keep up with Madelyn, you can follow her on Instagram here.