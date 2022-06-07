‘American Ninja Warrior’ hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila chat new season

The top athletes are back for season 14 of ‘American Ninja Warrior!’ Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila gave us a little preview of what’s to come, and not only will we see some of the strongest athletes around, but there are also tons of emotional stories that are sure to draw you in...including a marriage proposal!

HOUSTON – The top athletes are back for season 14 of ‘American Ninja Warrior!’

The new season premieres tonight, and we’re getting a first look at one of world’s most difficult obstacle courses.

Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila gave us a little preview of what’s to come, and not only will we see some of the strongest athletes around, but there are also tons of emotional stories that are sure to draw you in...including a marriage proposal!

And not only did we get a chance to talk to the hosts of this season’s show, we also got to visit ANW veterans Sam Sann and his wife Karen’s gym for a little fun before the premiere!

Watch as Lauren Kelly gives the course a try!