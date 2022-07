Isabella Wakeham is no stranger to the competition. Last season, the Cypress native was the top woman in both her qualifying and semi-final competitions. Monday night, she did it again with another successful run, advancing to the semi-finals. She’s talked about her journey and what she plans to do next on “Houston Life.”

