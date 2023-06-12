Local contestant competing in first season of American Ninja Warrior

WATCH HOUSTON LIFE LIVE AT 1PM IN THE PLAYER BELOW

HOUSTON – Today on Houston Life at 1pm, local American Ninja Warrior contestant, Grant Kiningham, of Houston!

Kiningham is 20 years old, and is competing in his first season of American Ninja Warriors. He works as a coach at Iron Sports and also doing ice sculptures for Ice Designs Houston! He’s lived all over the US but has been in Houston the past 7 years. Kiningham was homeschooled. Daniel Gil, an 8-time veteran of the show from Houston, is his mentor and training partner. When he was younger, his grandfather built him his own backyard ninja course using bales of hay. Watch in the video below.

Grant Kiningham, of Houston is 20 years old, and is competing in his first season of American Ninja Warriors.

SHOW INFO: NBC’s American Ninja Warrior airs Mondays at 7 pm right here on KPRC 2

Season 15 of “American Ninja Warrior” returns with the most elite athletes in the country competing on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, are back to call the action as the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas. With the biggest changes in show history, Season 15 will challenge the ninjas to race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course with a spot in the national finals on the line. Additionally, the Mega Wall is even taller than before at 18½ feet and, for the first time ever, ninjas will need to complete all six obstacles in a designated time in order to earn a shot at the $10,000 prize. Also at stake is a top prize of $1 million for the fastest ninja who can conquer all four stages at the national finals.

