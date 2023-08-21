96º
Tessa Barrera went viral on TikTok thanks to this hydrating drink

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tessa Barrera, Houston Life Co-Host

HOUSTON – Houston Life host Tessa Barrera shares the drink that got her over 5 million views on TikTok.

According to Tessa, the drink is a type of hangover cure potion.

“I love a good hangover remedy so I thought I’d share a drink I make to get some pep back in my step. also, this is great for hydration, which we could all use more of in this heat.

Check out the video above to see how she makes it and Derrick’s thoughts!

Ingredients

Ingredients:

  • Lemon
  • Ginger
  • Cayenne Pepper
  • Turmeric
  • Ground Pepper
  • Stevia

About the Authors:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

Tessa Barrera was born and raised in Corpus Christi.

