Local teens selected to perform at international theatre festival 🎭🎬

CYPRESS – The Bridgeland High School production of Damn Yankees was selected to perform on the main stage at the International Thespian Festival, set for June 18-24 at Indiana University—Bloomington.

The troupe takes the stage at 2:30 p.m. on June 20 and again at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, at 1 p.m. on Houston Life, we go behind the scenes with the students.

The International Thespian Festival is regarded as the premier festival for theatre students and teachers.

Bridgeland had to submit its production to be considered for the main stage program and was ultimately selected as one of seven shows from around the world for the 2023 program.

“You wouldn’t know it, but Bridgeland is only 6 years old,” said Adam Delka, Bridgeland head theatre director. “In this short time, we have grown our theatre department into a successful and competitive program. This experience is certainly a highlight, and we couldn’t be more proud or excited. We have a lot of fantastic talent and dedication in the Bridgeland Theatre Company. We have performed on the Texas Thespians main stage the past two years, had UIL state theatrical design qualifiers, placed second at the UIL One-Act Play State Competition, have earned numerous Tommy Tune nominations, qualified a Best Performer to the Jimmy Awards and this year, qualified more than 50 students for the International Thespian Festival Thespys.”

Damn Yankees has received numerous awards, including six 2023 Tommy Tune nominations and three Tommy Tune winners.

To donate funds to The Bridgeland High School theatre group go here.