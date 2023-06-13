Two easy whiskey cocktails for Father’s Day

Watch Tuesday starting at 1:00 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

This Sunday, raise your glass to Dad and treat him to great drinks at home for Father’s Day.

To help you mix the perfect cocktails, tune in Today at 1 pm on Houston Life to get the easy step-by-step guide from Rich Bailey, local mixologist, and a Bacardi Portfolio Brand Ambassador.

He is sharing 2 dad-approved recipes perfect to celebrate pops!

Lemon Wedge

1.5 oz of Dewar’s 12-Year-Old Whisky

3 oz of Club Soda

2 oz Lemonade

Method: Combine all ingredients over ice in a highball glass and garnish with a lemon wheel. (If you’re looking for maximum authenticity, spear that lemon with a golf tee!)

Highland Bloom

1.5 oz. Dewar’s 12-Year-Old Whisky

.5 oz. Apricot Liqueur

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

.75 Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice

4 Dashes: Fee Brother Fee Foam

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice. Dry shake ingredients to foam and pour into a coupe glass. Garnish with lightly torched rosemary sprig across the top.

Recipes provided by Rich Bailey.