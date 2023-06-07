87º

Christina Wells is back to co-host Houston Life and she performs live!

Heather Kansteiner, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Ready or Not. Christina Wells (no copyright)

Ahead on Houston Life at 1pm, local actress and singer Christina Wells is back co-hosting with Derrick Shore.

You know her from America’s Got Talent and the nationwide tour of Chicago.

How she’s using her music to help spread a message of hope and love.

And, Christina performs live.

She’ll share a special performance of ‘Ready or Not.’

The song has a beautiful music video about anti bullying.

About the Authors:

Heather Kansteiner is a supervising producer for Houston Life. She has been part of the team since the show launched in 2016. She loves all things Houston and enjoys sharing what makes the city a great place to live, work and play.

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

