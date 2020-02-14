The Annie Café & Bar debuts new “Supper Club” series
HOUSTON – Benjamin Berg and Richard Brown team up for a new twist on the classic dinner and show experience at The Annie with live entertainment from the Richard Brown Band, and special guests like Shawn Sounds from “The Voice” and Christina Wells from “America’s Got Talent.”
Reservations are still available for Sunday’s Love Songs event. Contact the restaurant for details.
